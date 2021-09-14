CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Giphy’s Frame by Frame book is a love letter to the artsy GIF

By James Pero
inputmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiphy gives GIFs a send-up with a colorful 80-page, holographic showcase. GIFs can be art too, and just like any other medium worth putting on a pedestal, the Graphics Interchange Format’s ascension into an art form has reached its logical apex: your coffee table.

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Climber receives apology after inappropriate images of her shown on TV

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) apologised to climber Johanna Farber after inappropriate images of her were shown during the World Championships in Moscow.It was reported last week that the event’s broadcaster aired a close-up replay of the Austrian athlete’s bottom during the boulder semi-final.In a statement, the IFSC wrote: “The IFSC condemns the objectification of the human body and will take further action in order for it to stop, and to protect the athletes.“After meeting with representatives of the Austrian team, IFSC President Marco Scolaris issued the following comment: ‘How many times will things have to be done...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Gifs#Frame By Frame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Amomama

Woman Got Mad When She Saw Her Son Crying After Husband Bathed Him in Kitchen Sink

Reddit user MammaBearit33 discovered that her husband bathed their son in the sink and then called him gross before she completely banned him from bathing their child. Recently, a Reddit user named MammaBearit33 shared a post about the time her husband tried to bathe their son in the sink. The unsuspecting walked in and immediately stopped him because she thought it was "weird."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
codelist.biz

Billie Eilish Shows Fans Her New Style – And Breaks Instagram Record

Billie Eilish has now presented her new hair color to her fans on Instagram. The style change could hardly have been better received. Just a few days ago, Billie Eilish triumphed again at the Grammys, now she caused a massive stir with a post on Instagram: After years with green and black hair, the singer presented her followers with a style change that has it all. The reactions went through the roof immediately and gave the 19-year-old a record on the platform.
CELEBRITIES
CatTime

10 Cute Cats Enjoying The Fall Season [PICTURES]

If your cat is an indoor cat, they've probably sat at that window and looked at the trees. If your cat is more of an outdoor stroller, they've likely sauntered through your yard and neighborhood and noted all the pretty colors -- and probably even climbed a tree or two. Here are some cats who love fall! The post 10 Cute Cats Enjoying The Fall Season [PICTURES] appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
Stuff.tv

Ray-Ban’s smart glasses shoot Facebook Stories with their Fifties frames

Smart glasses are hard to get right. Just ask Google. But Facebook backs itself to build better frames, with the help of Zuckerberg’s buddies at Ray-Ban. Shipped in several classic styles – including the iconic Wayfarers – the new Stories are more Fifties chic than Silicon Valley geek. Weighing just 5g more than a standard pair, the connected specs come equipped with dual 5MP cameras either side of your eyes, for shooting stereoscopic stills or 1184x1184 video at 30fps. Reckon you’ll fly under the radar? An LED alerts subjects that the lenses are looking. Integrated open-ear speakers let you listen without losing yourself, plus a three-mic array means you can call your mates or Facebook Assistant (while onlookers wonder why you’re talking to yourself). There’s also a touch panel along the right temple for easy volume and song control. Squaring off against the Spectacles by Snap, the Stories should make it a cinch to snap and share quick clips to your socials, with the fresh Facebook View app on hand for editing duties. Paired up via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the frames are good for 50 vids when fully charged by the battery-boosting protective case. Available now, the Ray-Ban Stories start at £299.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy