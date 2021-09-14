BREAKING: Dessert Parties Are Returning for NEW Magic Kingdom Fireworks

Last week, signs went up around Walt Disney World converting old FastPass queues into Lightning Lanes. So crunch time is upon us – this isn’t a drill or a joke; Lightning Lanes are happening. And in order to be in that Lightning Lane, you’ll have to be paying for Genie+ (or have a kid to swap or a DAS reservation). Maddening. The whole idea that you’d have to pay a Genie to get your wishes … nonsensical. But this is the world we live in.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO