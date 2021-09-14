CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Dessert Parties Are Returning for NEW Magic Kingdom Fireworks

Cover picture for the articleWe’re only a few weeks away from the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary!. New decorations, shows, and entertainment are set to debut on October 1st for the big celebration including a NEW Magic Kingdom fireworks show — Disney Enchantment. And, if you’re hoping to get the best view of the new show and want to enjoy some exclusive desserts, we now know that THREE Dessert Parties will be returning to Magic Kingdom soon!

