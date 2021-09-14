Video Shows Blueface Stomping, Kicking Club Bouncer
Video footage from the incident in San Fernando Valley, Calif. where Blueface was accused of attacking a club bouncer has surfaced the internet. On Tuesday (Sept. 14), TMZ published the surveillance video, which shows Blueface and three other men jumping the bouncer on Sunday night (Sept. 12) at Skinny's Lounge. As previously mentioned, the altercation ensued after the security requested identification from Blueface, which he didn't have on him. The rhymer reportedly attempted to Google himself to show that he's famous, but that wasn't sufficient for the bouncer.1051theblock.com
