The “Earth Night” seen from space is not as dark as you might think. After sunset, the land glows with lights. The first thing that catches your eye are the cities. The bright lights throughout the inhabited areas contrast with the darkness. There is nothing that better represents human civilization spread throughout the earth than the lights of a city seen from afar. Artificial light separates the city from the country. You can see at a glance where the center of the town is. In the photo you can see the lights of Asia and Australia. The image was taken by the Suomi NPP ground-observing satellite in 2012.

ASTRONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO