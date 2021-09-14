CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exceptional seaside estate for sale in Hingham's Crow Point

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeth Doyle (bdoyle@wickedlocal.com), Maryclare Himmel (Special to The Hingham Journal/. Beautifully updated, infused with sun-drenched, sophisticated modern style, this classic shingle-style home is set on a double lot in Hingham’s coveted Crow Point neighborhood. Located on a shady, quiet street just steps from Hingham Bay, the home was built in 1890, and the recent comprehensive renovation retains the flavor of a grand seaside estate, but with an infusion of impeccable attention to detail and an awe-inspiring outdoor living space that rivals any resort.

