NFL Week 2 Rookie Power Rankings: Ja'Marr Chase's hands are fine and Penei Sewell, Rashawn Slater shine

DETROIT -- The Lions opened the season with a 41-33 loss on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field. Here are three things we learned in the setback. Penei Sewell is a pretty, pretty good left tackle. The kid spent all offseason laboring through a tough move to right tackle, only to watch left tackle Taylor Decker go down with a finger injury at practice on Wednesday. So Sewell got exactly two practices to learn how to play one of the game’s toughest positions, then was asked to run out there and swap paint with Nick Bosa in his NFL debut. Doing that, on two days of practice, at 20 years and 338 days old -- younger than anyone has ever started a game at that position in NFL history -- is an almost impossible ask. And Sewell not only handled it well, but extremely well. He allowed six pressures, but just two quarterback hits and no sacks. And he was even better on the ground. In fact, according to ProFootballFocus, Sewell was the eighth-best run blocker among all offensive tackles over the weekend. Heck, he was the 10th-best offensive tackle overall according to PFF. Given everything that was working against him, that is a remarkable debut. And before you ask, no, that probably doesn’t mean he’ll stay at left tackle when Decker returns in a month or so. The Lions are committed to Decker at left tackle, with Sewell on the right. But the fact we’re even having this conversation really speaks to just how well Sewell played despite the considerable odds working against him.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO