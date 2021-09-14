CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Nas X Had the Best Time at the Met Gala — and He's Got the Celebrity Selfies to Prove It

By Gil Kaufman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen attending your first Met Gala ball, it's best to make the most of your night. In addition to wearing an eye-catching ensemble, one wants to take as many celebrity selfies as possible. Clearly, Lil Nas X got the memo, because he hit the carpet in a regal golden velvet Versace robe, stripped off to reveal a golden suit of armor, which he then peeled away to reveal a body-hugging gold-embellished black bodysuit.

Anthony Allanus Canady
4d ago

I am glad to see someone being real and representing us. I am a Army Veteran and I am proud of my sexuality. This is 2021 people grow up.

Renee Jones
5d ago

I thought he was beautiful lovely everything about him so proud of me don't let nobody stop me from being greatest artist that you are

