Mum's horror as daughter, 6, is killed after off-road buggy she was in with six other children flips over

By Aliki Kraterou
 8 days ago

A MUM was left horrified after her six-year-old daughter was killed when the buggy she was in with six other children flipped over.

The tragic incident happened on Saturday in Rosedale, Australia when the off-road buggy rolled into a paddock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fu3YQ_0bvmBYpM00
Six-year-old Olivia died as a result of the crash Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aI7cR_0bvmBYpM00
The little girl died when the off-road buggy flipped over Credit: Nine News

Cops said there were five girls and two boys in the vehicle which was driven by a 33-year-old man.

Olivia Stevens,6, was airlifted to the Royal Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries but died later as a result of the crash, report the Brisbane Times.

Her mum Yana Stevens told Nine News on Monday: "We are all broken. Our family is just shattered, and I don’t know if we’re ever going to be the same."

She described her as a girl who was always happy, had a passion for animals, and loved a cuddle and a story at night.

“She’s still around, she’s still here. The house is quiet without her," she added.

Another four-year-old girl was also airlifted to the Royal Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Five other children were assessed by paramedics and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Victoria Police have now charged the alleged driver of the buggy 33-year-old Damien Gibson who appeared in Sale Magistrate's Court on Monday via video.

He has been charged with culpable driving, dangerous driving causing death, reckless conduct endangering life, and recklessly causing injury over the buggy incident.

He has been bailed to reappear in court again on January 18 next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a5Ep9_0bvmBYpM00
The little girl was on board along with six other children Credit: Facebook

International Business Times

Leopard Drags Away 3-Month-Old Baby From Inside Home, Infant's Half-Eaten Body Found

The mutilated remains of a 3-month-old baby was found in a forest a day after the child was dragged away by a leopard in India. The incident took place Thursday night in the state of Gujarat, local media said Saturday. Authorities said the child’s mother was doing household chores, while the baby boy was on a cot inside the house, which did not have a door, media outlet The Times of India reported.
Daily Mail

Man in his 20s dies after his arm is ripped off by a shark while swimming despite the desperate effort of paramedics to save his life as he bled to death on the beach

A young surfer has died after his arm was ripped off by a shark despite the desperate effort of paramedics to save his life as he bled to death on a New South Wales beach. The man, who was in his late 20s, was attacked by the shark while swimming off Emerald Beach in Coffs Harbour at about 10.45am on Sunday.
Pictured: 19-year-old who died in horror skateboarding accident that saw him fall off while 'being towed in a vehicle driven by his 17-year-old brother' just metres from their family home

A young man has died in a horror skateboarding accident mere metres from his family's home after hitching a ride on the back of a car. Couper Smith, 19, was killed after he lost control of his skateboard while hanging onto a vehicle that is believed to have been driven by his 17-year-old brother on Friday night on Ballantrae Road in Tamborine, Queensland.
Community Policy