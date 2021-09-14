CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Brendan Morais: 5 Things To Know About Controversial ‘BIP’ Contestant

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IelYv_0bvmAfAC00
ABC/Craig Sjodin

After being exposed for having a pre-‘Bachelor in Paradise’ relationship with Pieper James, Brendan Morais is getting called out on the Sept. 14 episode.

Brendan Morais kicked off season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise as a hot commodity. He went on a date with Demi Burnett and hit it off with Natasha Parker. All the while, though, there were rumblings that he was already dating a fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Pieper James. He admitted to hanging out with Pieper pre-show, but totally downplayed the status of their relationships.

Once Pieper arrived in Paradise, she went on a date with Brendan, and he totally rejected Natasha, who was, understandably, livid. Brendan and Pieper’s conversations revealed that they had been planning to date only each other on Paradise the entire time, and Brendan admitted to only pursuing Natasha so he could get a rose until Pieper arrived. Now, previews for the Sept. 14 episode reveal that Brendan and Pieper are about to get called out for their actions big-time!

1. What Happened To Brendan On ‘The Bachelorette?’

Brendan was a contestant on season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020. He started out the season hoping to find love with Clare Crawley, but when Clare got engaged to Dale Moss after just two weeks, Tayshia Adams was brought in as the new Bachelorette. Tayshia and Brendan totally hit it off, and he even got her first one-on-one date of the season. Brendan then made it all the way to the final three, but was admittedly having doubts about whether or not he was ready to propose.

The feelings of doubt intensified on Brendan and Tayshia’s fantasy suite date. He got the chance to look at engagement and wedding rings with Neil Lane, and realized he could not make this big commitment yet. On the nighttime portion of the date, Brendan decided to leave the show, and he ended things with Tayshia. She wound up getting engaged to Zac Clark, and they’re still together.

2. Brendan Has Been Married Before

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mTzdP_0bvmAfAC00
Brendan Morais on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

During his one-on-one date with Tayshia, Brendan opened up about being married before. “It was a high school sweetheart situation,” Brendan explained, adding that the marriage was when he was in his early 20s. He also vowed that nothing scandalous happened to lead to the relationship ending. “We really fell out of love,” Brendan admitted. “It was definitely hard for me, knowing I had failed to a certain extent.”

Brendan also said he would have tried to stick it out, but his ex not wanting kids was a deal-breaker for him. Luckily, Tayshia was able to relate to a lot of this, as she had also been previously married. Unfortunately, this is also what took a toll on Brendan and Tayshia’s relationship, as being married before made him realize just how serious an engagement at the end of the show would be. He didn’t want to propose again if he wasn’t certain that it would last forever.

3. Brendan Has Dabbled In Modeling & Acting

In addition to his career as a commercial roofer, Brendan has also worked in modeling. He’s modeled for brands like New Balance, and appeared in commercials for Jos A. Bank, Truly Hard Seltzer, Jeep and more. Brendan is represented by NEMG and Maggie Agency for his modeling career.

Brendan has an IMDB page, which confirms that he’s appeared in two shorts, Ace of Spades and Chances, as well the movie Get Rich Free, as well. All three listings are from 2017.

4. Brendan Lost Thousands Of Instagram Followers Amidst ‘BIP’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zHIe1_0bvmAfAC00
Brendan Morais and Pieper James on their ‘BIP’ date. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

After Brendan admitted to his Bachelor in Paradise scheme with Pieper, he pissed off a lot of fans of the franchise. He was slammed for coming on the show, and ultimately using the other women there, while already dating someone else. Fans began following him on Instagram in waves to prevent him from getting the fame and exposure that he admittedly wanted from the show. In just one week, he lost nearly more than 70,000 followers on the social media site. Brendan eventually apologized for how he handled the situation, but the drama still has to play out on BIP.

5. Brendan Is A Basketball Coach.

Brendan’s “real passion is coaching his high school’s basketball team,” according to his ABC bio. He’s definitely in good shape, too, which is evident from some of the shirtless pics he’s posted on social media!

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Who Does Jessenia End up With on 'Bachelor in Paradise'? It's Not Who You'd Think

Spoiler alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise kicked off on Aug. 16 and the competition is heating up quickly. Along with Grocery Store Joe and Serena Pitt, several other contestants have coupled up — including Jessenia Cruz and Ivan Hall, who made a connection early on in Season 7. But things went left after a new group of guys arrived on the island and changed the game entirely.
PARADISE, CA
talesbuzz.com

Brendan Morais breaks his silence after Bachelor in Paradise scandal

Brendan Morais has been under fire after Monday night’s shocking episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Now, after losing 84,000 followers and counting, Brendan is ready to speak out and has shared the beginnings of his apology on social media. Brendan Morais says he’s wrong on many levels. Taking to his...
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Bachelor In Paradise Victoria Fuller Slams BIP Star Brendan Morais!

Victoria Fuller had her fair share of drama when she was on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. Chase Rice, her ex-boyfriend, performed for the couple. But that wasn’t all. When it comes to what a lot of Bachelor nation thinks was Brendan Morais and Pieper James’ scheme to get more followers, she’s speaking out.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Burnett
Person
Clare Crawley
Person
Tayshia Adams
Cosmopolitan

Natasha Parker Tweets About Pieper James and Brendan Morais Disrespecting Her

Welp, I think we can all agree that a) last night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise was a mess, and b) Natasha Parker deserves so. much. better. In case you missed the episode, a quick recap for you: Pieper James finally arrived on the beach last night and immediately asked Brendan out amid rumors that they'd been dating pre-show.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pieper James: 5 Things About ‘BIP’s New Arrival Accused Of Dating Brendan Pre-Show

Brendan Morais was called out for allegedly dating Pieper James before coming on this season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ and now, she’s heading to the beach, too!. Pieper James will be one of the new arrivals on the Sept. 6 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. However, she’s already been part of a storyline on the show’s seventh season, despite not actually being on the beach yet. Cast member Brendan Morais was accused of dating Pieper before heading to Mexico, and previews for this week’s episode reveal that the two go on a one-on-one date once Pieper arrives.
CELEBRITIES
NewsTimes

'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: Brendan Morais Gets Exposed as a Liar

The new arrivals once again disrupted paradise. Lance Bass Wants to Host a Season of 'The Bachelor' With LGBTQ Contestants (EXCLUSIVE) Two of the most teased newcomers arrived on Monday night’s episode of “Bachelor in Paradise”: Kendall Long, formerly of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of “The Bachelor,” and Pieper James from Matt James’ season both came with history and their eyes on someone.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

BiP's Pieper Blames 'Edited and Produced' Show for Brendan Drama

Her side of the story. Pieper James is attempting to defend herself after her dramatic arrival on Bachelor in Paradise. “Just an [sic] gentle reminder that reality tv isn’t real,” the Oregon native, 24, wrote in a message posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 7. “An edited, produced, and cut down show isn’t going to show you every single thing said and done. An edited and produced show can’t show you conversations that happened before filming between friends.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Bip#Fantasy#Bachelor Nation#New Balance#Jos A Bank#Truly Hard Seltzer#Jeep#Nemg#Abc
TVShowsAce

Brendan Morais Issues Statement Following ‘BIP’ Hate

It’s been a crazy week for Brendan Morais. Going on Bachelor in Paradise has proved to be a bad thing for Brendan Morais. Cameras caught him and Pieper James talking about how many followers they had on Instagram. They also basically admitted to a preshow relationship. The fallout has been harsh for both of them. Fans and alums have spoken out against Brendan and Pieper. Brendan has lost thousands of followers in a matter of 48 hours. Now, Brendan has issued a statement.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jessenia Cruz: 5 Things To Know About The Woman Who Sheds Tears On This Week’s ‘BIP’

Things have been going great for Jessenia Cruz and Chris Conran on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ but a new arrival looks like she may shake that all up this week!. Jessenia Cruz is at the center of drama on the Sept. 7 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Jessenia kicked off this season by forming a connection with Ivan Hall, and they event went on a one-on-one date. However, when Chris Conran arrived during week two and asked her out, she accepted. Eventually, Jessenia ditched Ivan to pursue Chris.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elite Daily

Here's How Natasha Reacted To All That Brendan And Pieper Drama On BIP

The seventh season of Bachelor In Paradise has been anything but smooth sailing, especially for Natasha Parker. At first, Natasha, who appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, was doing pretty well on the beach. From the get-go, she had a connection with Brendan Morais. And although things were moving slowly for the two of them, Brendan gave Natasha regular reassurance — even going so far as to say “I've had deeper conversations with you than I had with Pieper [James]... I have the strongest connection with you” on the second episode. So, there’s that. Things seemed to be going relatively well for them until Brendan’s ~girlfriend~, Pieper herself, made her entrance.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

Natasha Parker GUTTED By Theory She Schemed With Brendan Morais

By now Bachelor nation has decided how they feel about the treatment of Natasha Parker on BIP. Brendan Morais made a connection with her but it became apparent he had been waiting for Pieper James. Pieper even told Brendan, “thanks for playing the game.” This outraged fans and shocked other cast members who learned about these conversations while watching the show. Fans also tried to tell Natasha she imagined some of their conversations.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelorette’ Star Tayshia Adams ROASTS Brendan Morais

Tayshia Adams is not holding back her feelings about former contestant Brendan Morais. In a new interview, she ROASTS him with one sentence. What did she say? Plus, she opens up about the struggles she’s had in her relationship with Zac Clark. Where do they stand today?. Bachelorette alum admits...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tammy Ly: 5 Things To Know About ‘BIP’ Star Who Gets Her Heart Broken By Thomas Jacobs

Tammy Ly thought she had a good thing going with Thomas Jacobs on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’…until Becca Kufrin swooped in!. Bachelor in Paradise started out great for Tammy Ly. She kicked things off with Aaron Clancy, and then moved on to start a relationship with his nemesis, Thomas Jacobs, after the first rose ceremony. Although Tammy was ready to put her trust in Thomas, though, she was thrown for a loop when Becca Kufrin asked him out on a date during the show’s Sept. 8 episode.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
75K+
Followers
9K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy