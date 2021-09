Mayor: Okay. So, I want to ask first, has anybody read this book before?. Mayor: You have. Anybody else? Alma and How She Got Her Name, anybody read it? Okay, so this is going to be an exciting, new book. I'm as excited as Ms. Barreto is, was very excited about it. Alright, everybody. So, first that's the name of the book. We always start with that. Alma and How She Got Her Name by Juana Martinez-Neal. Okay, here we go. There we go. Okay, “Alma” – this is her – “Sophia Esperanza Jose Pura Candela had a long name.” That's pretty long, right? Okay, “too long if you asked her.” Okay, “‘my name is so long, daddy, it never fits,’ Alma said. ‘come here,’ he said. ‘Let me tell you the story of your name. Then you decide if it fits.’” So I want to hear what you think—

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO