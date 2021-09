Senator Charles Grassley (R) tells KCII he’s not concerned about U.S. Capitol security leading up to a planned right-wing rally at the Capitol this Saturday. The Capitol Police is reinstalling temporary fencing around the Capitol this week, which they erected earlier this year following the January 6th deadly attack to overturn the presidential election. Grassley believes reinstalling the fence sends a “bad message” to constituents, “And I also should not presume that with the multitudes of demonstrations that we have in Washington, D.C., whether liberal or conservative or maybe non-ideological, that they’re somehow going to lead to entering illegally the Capitol of the United States of America.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO