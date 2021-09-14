CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Mason City man accused of multiple vehicle thefts to plead guilty

KGLO News
 7 days ago

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of stealing a vehicle from a Clear Lake gas station in January and stealing a propane truck in June has pleaded guilty in both cases. 50-year-old Aaron Ryerson was charged after a January 20th incident in which he was accused of taking a $60,000 diesel pickup truck from a Clear Lake convenience store and was seen driving the vehicle while intoxicated northbound on I-35 and was later stopped after a short pursuit.

