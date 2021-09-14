ABI survey finds businesses positive about fourth quarter expansion
DES MOINES — The latest Iowa Association of Business and Industry (ABI) quarterly survey shows a continued positive attitude despite some ongoing challenges. ABI president Mike Ralston says a majority see their businesses continuing to grow. “Seventy percent of them expect to see sales expand in the next quarter. And boy, that’s positive for them and positive for Iowa,” Ralston says. That is down from 79% in the last quarter, which Ralston says is due to a couple of ongoing issues.www.kglonews.com
