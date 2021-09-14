CPD arrest two suspects in Wednesday’s fatal shooting
Chattanooga, TN – According to the police officials, this unfortunate incident occurred Wednesday night.
It happened outside a home in a neighborhood off Highway 58.
Police say the victim’s name is Frank Johnson and he had been shot multiple times.
Two suspects have been arrested for the shooting – Devonte White and Dominique Brown.
Authorities say both suspects face charges of First Degree Murder and Felony Reckless Endangerment.
This incident is still under investigation.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
Comments / 0