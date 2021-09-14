CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPD arrest two suspects in Wednesday’s fatal shooting

By Emma Mason
 7 days ago
Chattanooga, TN – According to the police officials, this unfortunate incident occurred Wednesday night.

It happened outside a home in a neighborhood off Highway 58.

Police say the victim’s name is Frank Johnson and he had been shot multiple times.

Two suspects have been arrested for the shooting – Devonte White and Dominique Brown.

Authorities say both suspects face charges of First Degree Murder and Felony Reckless Endangerment.

This incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

