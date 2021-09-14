MNPD investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured
Nashville, TN – According to the police officials, the shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. Monday.
It happened at the James Cayce Homes complex off South Seventh Street.
Metro Nashville Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.
When the officers arrived on scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
No suspects have been arrested yet.
This incident is still under investigation.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
