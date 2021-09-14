CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MNPD investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
Chattanooga Daily News
 7 days ago
Nashville, TN – According to the police officials, the shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. Monday.

It happened at the James Cayce Homes complex off South Seventh Street.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

When the officers arrived on scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

No suspects have been arrested yet.

This incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

