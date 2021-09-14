Xiaomi (Mi) 11T series: full specs and pricing details leaks a day before launch
Xiaomi began launching T-variants of its flagship phones in 2019, starting with the Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro. It followed it up with the Mi 10T series last year which even had a mid-range model that launched as the Mi 10T Lite 5G. Now, it will unveil the Mi 11T series tomorrow. If you won’t be able to catch the launch event, a new leak has revealed most of the key details there is to know about the two phones. There are also a bunch of official photos of the two phones.www.gizmochina.com
