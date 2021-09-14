Xiaomi (Mi) 11T series: full specs and pricing details leaks a day before launch

Unlike what the first rumors suggested, Realme decided to debut in the tablet market by launching an affordable model instead of a flagship. This is the reason why it can not compete with the latest Xiaomi tablets: the Mi Pad 5 and the Mi Pad 5 Pro. It has inferior specifications, but on the other hand, it belongs to another price range which is much more interesting. A lot of people are wondering if getting a Realme Pad is enough for their needs or opting for an advanced device like the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 may represent a more valid option. That is why we decided to compare the specifications of the Realme Pad and the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO