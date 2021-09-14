Worst-Case Scenario: MSP Shares Harrowing Cyberattack Experience

Like millions of other Americans, Jay Tipton was looking forward to the upcoming Independence Day holiday weekend this year. It was Friday, July 2, just a couple more hours and the festivities could begin. The CEO of Technology Specialists, a Fort Wayne, Ind.-based MSP, was visiting a longtime client’s site,...
This article is part of an IT Career News series called Your Next Move. These articles take an inside look at the roles related to CompTIA certifications. Each article will include the responsibilities, qualifications, related job titles and salary range for the role. As you consider the next move in your IT career, check back with CompTIA to learn more about your job prospects and how to get there.
Our phones have become the epicenter of our daily lives. In addition to communication, we use them to access information, catch up on our favorite TV shows, keep our calendar in check, and so much more. But as versatile and useful as our phones have become, they are nothing without a reliable service provider. That's why we consulted the latest American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Wireless Phone Service and Cell Phone Study to help you avoid landing with the least trusted wireless carrier in the U.S.
Scammers have been employing sneaky tactics to get at your information and finances since the internet first arrived. Email is among the oldest vehicles for bad actors to ply their trade, and they’re still at it decades later. A scammer can pose as a company or service you know to...
Propertymark says agents need to be diligent after a number of case studies have been bought to their attention on the growth of cannabis in rental properties and the devastating lengths tenants will go to booby-trap them in order to prevent anyone entering. A recent straw poll held by Propertymark...
New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
There are plenty of internet browsers to choose from, all with varying degrees of online safety. Tap or click here for our rankings of best browsers for privacy. But if there has ever been a reason to move away from Microsoft’s antiquated Internet Explorer (IE), the new vulnerability is it.
Popular crypto analyst and trader Benjamin Cowen is revealing what he thinks are the best-case scenarios for Cardano (ADA). In a new strategy session, Cowen says that one possible scenario for ADA is a slow grind around the 20-week simple moving average (SMA) before making another leg higher from its current prices.
A major challenge in neutralizing COVID-19 and other airborne viruses involve absorption and inactivation, according to Vikram Gopal, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Ascend Performance Materials. “Respiratory viral illnesses, such as COVID-19 and the flu, are transmitted through droplets and aerosols. Polypropylene, the material in commonly used disposable masks, is a hydrophobic plastic and does not absorb moisture. Instead, the viruses can sit on the surface of the mask, posing a transmission risk when the mask is handled,” said Gopal. While cotton masks effectively absorb moisture, they don’t inactivate the virus and, again, pose a transmission risk, Gopal added. A nylon fabric embedded with zinc ions, however, has been shown to inactivate 99% of viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common flu.
As a lawyer, I was trained to help clients prepare for “the worst.” The events of 9/11 made me and the legal profession rethink exactly what that meant. Like every other profession, lawyers suffered the personal tragedies of losing friends, clients and loved ones on 9/11 — for many on a scale nobody could have predicted.
If it seems like forever since your last live business conference, well, you’re not alone. We’re all looking forward to seeing peers and colleagues in person to discuss the latest industry topics and trends. The wait is almost over. For the first time in more than 18 months, CompTIA plans...
Your access to unlimited BenefitsPRO.com content isn’t changing. Critical BenefitsPRO.com information including cutting edge post-reform success strategies, access to educational webcasts and videos, resources from industry leaders, and informative Newsletters. Access to other award-winning ALM websites including ThinkAdvisor.com and Law.com.
If you want to develop a career in IT infrastructure covering troubleshooting, configuring and managing networks, CompTIA Network+ could help you get there! Maybe you’re an IT pro working on the help desk or maybe you’re new to IT overall, but either way you have some work to do to earn your CompTIA Network+ certification. The brand-new version of CompTIA Network+ (N10-008) was just released. Read on the learn the best plan of attack to earn this updated certification.
Comments / 0