Universal Monsters Double Features Will Creep into Theaters With Fathom Events This October

By Jim Vorel
Paste Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Halloween season is always a great excuse to truly dive back into the comforting arms of cinematic history, in order to discover how the American horror film genre truly began. There are still far too many young horror geeks in particular who have never seen the films of the classic Universal Monsters, much less seen the likes of Frankenstein in a theater. But you’ll have an opportunity to do just that this October, as Fathom Events will be putting on a couple of Universal Monsters double features at participating theaters, which you can find here.

www.pastemagazine.com

Comments / 0

