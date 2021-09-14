CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pele, 80, to be moved out of intensive care ‘in next day or two’ before going home to continue recovery from surgery

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 8 days ago

PELE will leave intensive care within the next 48 hours as he continues to recover from surgery, according to his daughter.

The three-time World Cup winner, 80, had a tumour removed from his colon earlier this month.

Pele will leave intensive care within the next 48 hours Credit: AP
The Brazil legend, 80, had a tumour removed from his colon earlier this month Credit: Reuters

He has been at the Alberto Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo since going under the knife.

The Brazilian legend has received thousands of well-wishes since news of his op emerged.

Now his daughter Kely Nascimento has provided a positive update on his condition via her Instagram account.

She wrote: “I would like to thank you very, very much, from the bottom of my heart, for all the loving and concerned texts, DMs, zaps and emails I have received.

“I haven't had time to answer them all yet, but I read it and feel embraced!

“He is recovering well from the surgery. He's pain free, in a good mood ( He's a little irritated that he can only eat jelly but he'll get over it!! ) and ready to leave the ICU and then go home.”

She added: “He's strong and stubborn, and with the help of all of Einstein's amazing team, plus all the love and energy and light the world is sending, he's out of this one!”

The hospital updated the world about Pele’s condition last Friday by saying the icon was recovering satisfactorily.

Pele has suffered from hip problems for years and cannot walk unaided.

His public appearances were already reduced before the coronavirus pandemic.

And since then he has made few unnecessary forays outside his house near Santos.

