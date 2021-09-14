Parents Use Genius Trick to Get Aloof Baby Interested in Learning

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. My husband and I are expecting our first child in February, and our families are very excited. We’re also very excited, and it’s getting to be about time for us to start setting up our nursery in earnest. The minute we told my family that we’re having a baby, however, my parents immediately started telling us all about the old baby stuff of ours that they’ve saved from back in the ’80s, which of course we’ll need for their grandchild! This includes a crib, a rocking chair, two high chairs, two strollers, maternity clothes, baby clothes, baby toys, bottles, cloth diapers, baby carriers, and all manner of other items that the grandparents-to-be have been dutifully “saving” for the last 30 years. It’s more than enough to fill a nursery and then some—I don’t think my parents ever threw a single thing of mine away.

