Championship Match Reportedly Pulled From Tonight's WWE NXT (Sept. 14)

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 7 days ago

WWE's rebooted version of NXT will officially premiere tonight on the USA Network. The show was initially advertised with three major angles — a four-way No. 1 contender's match for the NXT Championship, an NXT Women's Championship match between Raquel Gonzalez and Franky Monet and the wedding between Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell. That four-way has since been turned into an NXT Championship match after Samoa Joe relinquished the title on Sunday, and Fightful Select is now reporting Gonzalez vs. Monet has been pulled from the show.

