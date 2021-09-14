David Lee Roth Honors Eddie Van Halen on the VMA Red Carpet
David Lee Roth paid a quick tribute to Eddie Van Halen while walking the red carpet at MTV’s Video Music Awards. During a video interview with Us Weekly, the former Van Halen frontman noted that “my guitarist passed away.” “He's either in heaven raisin' hell. Or he's in hell, consequently in heaven,” Roth declared. “Read into that as you wish. And he would have me say it just like that. And I carry on that spirit deliberately."katsfm.com
