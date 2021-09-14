David Lee Roth Honors Eddie Van Halen on the VMA Red Carpet

This would be a hot new act if the singer/guitarist’s name was Joe Smith, Bill Jones or Chris Johnson. His name isn’t Smith, Jones or Johnson though. And Wolfgang Van Halen is more than living up to one of rock’s most respected surnames. In June, he released the year’s most impressive rock debuts thus far, the self-titled LP from his project Mammoth WVH, for which he recorded all the instruments and vocals, a la vintage Prince or early Paul McCartney.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO