CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Advocates, 2 Women Sue In Bid To Close Nevada Legal Brothels

By KDWN Newsroom
KDWN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — A national advocacy group and a Nevada lawyer have filed a sweeping federal lawsuit aimed at convincing a judge the nation’s only legal brothels are dens of illegal sex trafficking and unconstitutional slavery. The case filed Friday in Las Vegas by the National Center on Sexual Exploitation names the governor, state attorney general and city and county officials as defendants as well as a Nye County brothel and hip-hop music figure Jamal “Mally Mall” Rashid who is currently incarcerated. Representatives for state and local officials as well as the brothel and Rashid declined to comment or did not immediately respond to messages.

kdwn.com

Comments / 20

kaarenwills
7d ago

Here we go again. There is nothing wrong with sex workers as long as they are of legal age, have medical checks frequently, and their customers are of legal age. It's the folk that are selling themselves on the street, usually using illegal substances, are without medical checkups, may have STDs, and are breaking laws. The latter are a problem, not the aforementioned.

Reply(3)
16
Glenn Ruedy
7d ago

What do these two ladies look like. They themselves probably couldn’t get laid in a morgue! 😂All jokes aside, it won’t happen. God bless this state.

Reply(1)
7
Matt Madrid
7d ago

in RURAL Nevada where Rachel is it's a legitimate business and not too many jobs around and not too many choices. if it's what the girls want let them do it. at least it's legal and they aren't out committing crimes

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom

Comments / 0

Community Policy