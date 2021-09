Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles (Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports) It’s amazing what winning does for an NFL franchise. All of a sudden, following a Philadelphia Eagles opening weekend win, people are ready and willing to accept the possibility of this team coming out on the top side of more games than they were originally forecasted to win. Believe it or not, Howie Roseman, the team’s vice president and general manager, has a lot to do with that.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO