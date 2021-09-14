CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Council force landlord to stop renting out SHIPPING CONTAINER after ‘joke’ home was slapped on market for £200 a week

By Patrick Knox
The US Sun
The US Sun
 9 days ago

A LANDLORD has been forced to stop renting out a shipping container after the "joke" home was slapped on the market for £200 a week.

The one-bedroom shack in Wellington, New Zealand, hadn't been fully approved by the local council and doesn't have a code of compliance certificate, according to local reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U0duy_0bvm3AdR00
This one-bedroom property was pulled from a search site just hours after going up Credit: Trade Me
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmVHO_0bvm3AdR00
The dingy home has all the mod cons, including a fridge and microwave Credit: Trade Me
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nIobY_0bvm3AdR00
It also comes complete with an outside washing room Credit: Trade Me

The property had been temporarily given the green light under a national approval scheme but that was pulled after inspectors noticed some structural errors.

According to the NZ Herald, Wellington City Council Richard MacLean said the "garden shed used as a laundry and the lean-to structure seen in the photo are not on the approved plans" and that he was "sending staff to have a look at that issue".

The shoddy dwelling was advertised on Trade Me but was pulled down by a member of the platform's safety team just hours after going live.

Built out of an old shipping container, the property has been dubbed "a joke" by exasperated renters after it hit the market for £200 a week.

It's situated in the back garden of another property and comes with a parking space on a piece of lawn and has its own "laundry room" inside another small green shed.

The hovel is described on a Trade Me ad as a one-bedroom home suitable for one person.

It comes fully furnished and includes a microwave, electric hot plate, bed, washing machine, dishwasher, fridge freezer and cutlery and plates.

The ad also claims the home is near a shopping mall.

The listing caught the attention of a local Facebook page, with one user describing it "a joke".

'THIS WOULD'VE BEEN A JOKE 20 YEARS AGO'

One said: "I thought this was a joke post but it's very real. I'd be surprised if that's legal."

Another said: "This is an extreme case but it exemplifies the state of the NZ housing market.

"It would have been an actual joke 20 years ago, now it's totally comprehensible even if it’s ridiculed."

The Trade Me advertiser has been contacted and they confirmed the property was for rent but declined to comment further.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rcz01_0bvm3AdR00
The container is located in someone's back garden Credit: TradeMe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OyIMr_0bvm3AdR00
The ad in Trade Me lays out all the container has to offer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IC44i_0bvm3AdR00
The property has been met by fury and derision

While the rental price of the New Zealand container has sparked fury, one man from Cheltenham in the UK says he saves £700 a month by living in one.

Jay Adler, 30, moved into a 20ft x 8ft shipping container on a decommissioned farm just outside of town, and spent £3,000 transforming it into a cosy home.

He fitted the container with a kitchen, insulation, a bed and TV, and he even added a 6ft x 4ft shed where he put his bathroom.

Now Jay’s living expenses have been slashed from £1,025 to just £325 a month, saving him hundreds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XGObh_0bvm3AdR00
Jay Adler swapped his three-bedroom house for a shipping container
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rO47P_0bvm3AdR00
Jay reckons he won't go back to a bricks and mortar house now, and says he's saving a fortune

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun news desk?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.co.uk or call 02077824104. You can WhatsApp us on 07423 720 250. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Renting#Housing Market#Shipping Container#The Nz Herald#Trade Me#Whatsapp
97.9 The Beat

Landlord Goes Viral After Evicting Tenant For 2 Years Of Unpaid Rent Then Pays For Her Hotel

One of the biggest debates to arise from the global pandemic has been the topic of paying rent during a time when many have been furloughed from work or fired altogether. We recently came across news of a landlord that found himself at a crossroads of either keeping his business afloat or having a heart for a tenant he hadn’t received rent from in two years. Surprisingly, he ended up choosing both options.
HOUSE RENT
Daily Mail

Millionaire property developer, 49, who had 176-year-old 90ft redwood tree cut down to make way for 80 new homes has £300K fine cut to £100K on appeal

A property developer who had a 176-year-old giant redwood tree chopped down to make way for new 80 homes has had a £300,000 fine slashed to £100,000. Fiorenzo Sauro, 49, who is the director of Enzo Homes Ltd, paid for 70 protected trees to be felled to make way for new homes at a site in the Penllergaer Estate, Swansea, south Wales.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
propertyindustryeye.com

Shocking! Drug Squad finds tenant had wired door handle to the mains

Propertymark says agents need to be diligent after a number of case studies have been bought to their attention on the growth of cannabis in rental properties and the devastating lengths tenants will go to booby-trap them in order to prevent anyone entering. A recent straw poll held by Propertymark...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Fancy them for landlords! Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarborough rent out their 'modest' $3.2 million property on Sydney's Lower North Shore for $1800 per week

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough recently bought a $3.2 million house together in Castlecrag, on Sydney's Lower North Shore. And it appears it has now turned into a nice investment property for the pair, as the three-bedroom house is up for rent for $1800 per week. Tenants can take the...
WORLD
Valley News

Menifee Council maintains voluntary business registration and current county rent controls for mobile home communities

The Menifee City Council agreed to further examine a possible rent control ordinance supporting the current county rent control ordinances and discussed the city’s illegal business regulations at its Sept. 2 meeting. The council’s discussion was preceded by a mobile homeowners association lobby representative’s explanation of the county’s current rent control ordinance allowing mobile home park owners to collect $12 per year per mobile home and keep the rent increases on leased or rented mobile home properties to no more than the cost of living increases each year. The discussion on the current rent control county regulations was first asked by Council Member Robert Karwin who was concerned that the seniors living in the city’s four mobile home communities on a fixed income.
MENIFEE, CA
New York Post

Housekeeping’s helpers: These neat freaks clean their own hotel rooms

While most hotel guests rely on housekeeping to clean the messes they leave behind in their rented rooms, some conscientious travelers are now strapping on an apron and playing maid. Last week, UK resident Darren Dowling posted an image to Facebook showing his hotel room etiquette, and it went viral....
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Amazon driver films himself unloading '314 heavy packages' for a SINGLE customer - as he reveals he QUIT his delivery job after the enormous order (which took nearly two hours to complete)

An Amazon employee has shared shocking video of the day he quit doing deliveries after he had to being 314 packages to a single home. Willy N'Goran, who still works for Amazon in another role, appears to have had enough after the particularly strenuous day, when he had to unload hundreds of heavy boxes for a single customer.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

New York City landlords are jacking up rents on apartments by as much as 70% as the market returns to pre-pandemic levels

Landlords are increasing rents in New York City by as much as 70 percent as markets in some boroughs return to pre-pandemic levels. Amid the depths of the coronavirus-led economic devastation, and exodus of people from New York City, the median asking in rent in all boroughs except Staten Island dropped in early 2021 to levels in not seen in years.
HOUSE RENT
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
265K+
Followers
33K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy