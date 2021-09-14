Farmacy Holiday 2021 Gift Sets Featuring Garden Party Green Clean Trio With New Scented Cleansing Balms
The Farmacy Holiday 2021 Gift Sets have arrived and there's a new Garden Party Green Clean Trio available with three new scented Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balms in Strawberry Basil, Lemon Mint, and Peach Thyme. I purchased it right away today. The set is $42 and includes three 1.7 oz jars of the popular cleansing balm (with free shipping thanks to that handy FREESHIP code).
