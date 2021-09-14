CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmacy Holiday 2021 Gift Sets Featuring Garden Party Green Clean Trio With New Scented Cleansing Balms

Cover picture for the articleThe Farmacy Holiday 2021 Gift Sets have arrived and there’s a new Garden Party Green Clean Trio available with three new scented Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balms in Strawberry Basil, Lemon Mint, and Peach Thyme. I purchased it right away today. The set is $42 and includes three 1.7 oz jars of the popular cleansing balm (with free shipping thanks to that handy FREESHIP code).

SPY

The Best Place To Shop Your Favorite Designers? Amazon

We can’t deny that Amazon makes online shopping easier than almost any other site. A plethora of options, tons of ratings and reviews and super speedy shipping — what more could you want? Another perk that you may not be aware of is that there are tons of great designers you can shop on Amazon. Most people probably go directly to a specific brand’s website when they’re looking for a fresh pair of jeans, a fancy new watch or some trendy slides to slip for dog walks. That can also mean they have to deal with unpredictable shipping times and potentially...
BEAUTY & FASHION
musingsofamuse.com

Do I Need the Too Faced Eyeliners That Are On Sale at Ulta Today?

Serious talk. Do I need the Killer Liner 36 Hour Waterproof Gel Eyeliner from Too Faced? These are $9.50 each today and I was eyeballing a few shades….thoughts on the formula?. Also on sale today:. Benefit The POREfessional Pearl Brightening Primer $16. Benefit The POREfessional Hydrating Primer $16. Benefit The...
MAKEUP
musingsofamuse.com

Get 30% Off Select SK-II and Pick Up This Vanilla Perfume for $12

Heads up save 30% OFF from select skincare including SK-II at bglowing.com today with code BEAUTYEDITORS. L’Aromarine Fragrances are on sale as well! The 1.6 oz Vanille Eau de Toilette is $12 or the 1936 Special Edition Vanille Eau de Toilette is $15. If you like white cake gourmands you’ll love these two!
BEAUTY & FASHION
musingsofamuse.com

Free 15 Piece Sampler Set at Ulta Today

Heads up friends! If you’re spending $50 you can snag a great 15 piece sampler set at ulta.com today that includes:. Cerave AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion deluxe sample. Cerave PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion deluxe sample. La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Serum deluxe sample. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Cleanser mini. La...
SHOPPING
Financial Times

Five new colognes subverting classic scents

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Cologne often claims to be unisex, then turns out to err toward testosterone. Not so Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s genuinely genderless Aqua Celestia (€160), which has the genre’s required citrusy fizz, but with an edge of autumnal crispness. In Oud Eclat (£150), Miller Harris has done a topsy-turvy oud that will appeal even to sceptics, putting the oud up top, with sugar, balsam and nutmeg at its heart. Ormonde Jayne’s Evernia (£160) places oakmoss, often used to add richness to a chypre, at centre stage for a trip down to the woods softened by a floral combination of lily, freesia, orris, violet and Moroccan rose.
LIFESTYLE
musingsofamuse.com

Smasbox Will Carry Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector and Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter

Starting in October you’ll be able to buy two beloved favorites from Becca on Smashbox’s website. Both Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector and Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter will be available on the Smashbox website moving forward. Becca released the news earlier today on their Instagram account however, the rumor about this has been circulating since early Summer.
MAKEUP
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Cosmopolitan

25 Gifts to Add to Your Wishlist This Holiday Szn

Not sure what to ask for this Christmas? We feel you, bb—the stress of holiday shopping is overwhelming, even when it’s picking out something for yourself! Figuring out the best gifts to get everyone on your list is daunting enough—but then you realize that you’ve also got to figure out what you want, too? Cue the panic, cue the ~dramz~.
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Lip Smacker M&M Lip Balm Party Pack only $5.03 shipped!

Amazon has this Lip Smacker M&M Lip Balm Party Pack for just $5.03 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. This would make a fun gift idea. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into your Amazon account and cancel your subscription if you don’t want recurring orders.
MAKEUP
musingsofamuse.com

Ulta Beauty Break Has a Full Size Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Lipgloss + 20% Off Prestige Item

Spend $60 today at ulta.com and get a Free Beauty Break 4 Piece Gift that includes:. Free Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Infused Lip in Slow Jam. Don’t forget the 20% off one prestige item is still working as well. Select any prestige item and apply code INSPIRED20 to get 20% off your order. For some reason, the coupon says “not working” when applied in the cart but if you notice the total reflects the discount anyway.
MAKEUP
WJBF.com

Wild Encounters: New “Rocking” feature at Botanical Gardens

(WJBF) – Part of the Riverbanks Zoo is getting a musical makeover on this addition of Wild Encounters. So, we’re here back at Riverbanks Zoo and we’re back at the gardens and there’s something really cool going on here. Tell us a little bit about it.”. Jeremiah Devore, Horticulturist: “So,...
LIFESTYLE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Hershey’s holiday lineup features new kind of Reese’s Cups, Grinch Kisses

HERSHEY, Pa. (WJW)– Hershey’s announced a massive lineup of holiday treats that will have you counting down to Christmas early this year. The 13 new treats feature Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with the unmistakable grin of Dr. Suess’s The Grinch. “The holidays are a time to create new special memories,...
HERSHEY, PA
Allure

My New Favorite Bath is Lavender-Scented Bliss

I used to arrange candles and pretty bath oils around my tub, but these days it’s all rubber duckies and toy boats. But I reclaimed my bath (for one evening, at least) for 15 heavenly minutes with the lavender-scented mineral salts that are Kneipp Relaxing Lavender Mineral Bath Salts. I ran the bath, poured in 3/4 of a capful, and luxuriated in the calming scent, not to mention the quiet. When I got out, my skin felt softer and smoother and my muscles were thoroughly relaxed. (Allure editors have even been known to use Kneipp bath salts to soothe super achy muscles after working out.)
RETAIL
Cosmopolitan

The 25 Best Gifts for Bakers This Holiday Season

Without bakers, the world would be a pretty grim place. Just think: no cookies, no cupcakes, no pastry snacks of any kind. With their limitless creativity and impressive culinary skills, bakers make celebrations of every kind that much sweeter—literally. And there’s no better time than the holidays to let the baker in your life know how much you appreciate them with the perfect gift.
LIFESTYLE
cw39.com

Holiday Gift Ideas

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The holidays will be here before we know it. We’re already making our list and checking it twice. ChicExecs’ lifestyle expert, Kiley Thomas, joins Maggie Flecknoe on Houston Happens with six great gift items for the holidays. Here’s a peek at the brands featured in the...
HOUSTON, TX
TrendHunter.com

Crate-Inspired Gift Sets

Man Crates is a brand that makes it extra easy and fun “to find unique, meaningful gifts for all the men in your life” and its Gourmet Grill Cheese Crate is bound to excite dairy lovers everywhere. The gift set is full of various tools and flavor enhancers that are bound to elevate the sandwich-eating event. However, for one to get to the goods, Man Crates makes it extra fun.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Kebab-Enthusiast Gift Sets

Man Crates’ Kebab King Crate is an exciting and unique gifting opportunity for meat-eaters. For those of you who are not familiar with the brand, Man Crates is an expert at curating interesting and, often, niche gift sets. These are catered to the men in one’s life and because each crate has an overreaching theme, the hunt for the perfect gift is made way easier than it usually is.
LIFESTYLE
uga.edu

State Botanical Garden sets holiday light show

Beginning Dec. 1, the University of Georgia will host its first Winter WonderLights show with a Garden of Delights, Candy Cane Lane and Cone Tree Plaza, among other magical features, along a half-mile trail at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia in Athens. Lighted displays will delight children and adults...
ATHENS, GA

