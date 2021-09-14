Plans to Add Apartment Units at Historic Property Move Forward, But Humane Society’s Proposal Meets Opposition
Wilton’s Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) opened two public hearings at last night’s Sept. 13 meeting, both pertaining to properties on Danbury Rd. One public hearing — for an application to convert space in two existing buildings at 490 Danbury Rd. to apartments — was straightforward enough to conclude during the meeting. However, the public hearing on the Connecticut Humane Society‘s proposal to construct a roughly 14,000-sq.ft. building on an 18-acre property has generated opposition from some residents and will remain open.goodmorningwilton.com
