CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilton, CT

Plans to Add Apartment Units at Historic Property Move Forward, But Humane Society’s Proposal Meets Opposition

By Kathy Bonnist
goodmorningwilton.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilton’s Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) opened two public hearings at last night’s Sept. 13 meeting, both pertaining to properties on Danbury Rd. One public hearing — for an application to convert space in two existing buildings at 490 Danbury Rd. to apartments — was straightforward enough to conclude during the meeting. However, the public hearing on the Connecticut Humane Society‘s proposal to construct a roughly 14,000-sq.ft. building on an 18-acre property has generated opposition from some residents and will remain open.

goodmorningwilton.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilton, CT
Wilton, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Historic Homes#Zoning Regulations#Polito Builders#Ropo#The Red House#P Z Commission
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy