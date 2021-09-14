CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Blames Idaho for Global Warming

By Kevin Miller
 8 days ago
President Biden was in Boise for a few hours this week. In between the gushing from local media, the state Democratic Party, and Boise Mayor Lauren McClean, Idahoans wonder what was really accomplished by the president's visit?. According to Fox News, the president blamed Idaho wildfires for global warming. The...

Comments / 118

Sandra Dee Silva Thomas
7d ago

we have been told all Summer that the smoke pollution in Eastern Idaho is coming from west coast wild fires NOT Idaho fires. Thus the states that are really causing global warming are run by Democrats.

44
L Dreyer
7d ago

There is no such thing as global warming. Remember the dinosaurs the woolly mammoths the cave men the ice age the volcanic age. Since the beginning of time this planet has been evolving as in evolution not global warming. When it snowed in Texas I figured these kooks would change from global warming to a second ice age. Either way, no human will stop this planet from evolving. The hurricanes the tornadoes the earthquakes. There is nothing anyone can do to stop those. You are just going to have to adapt. It’s just like the ice age and the rest, it is and always will be survival of the fittest.

40
FTS22
7d ago

wildfires have nothing to do with global warming. it was everything to do with not cleaning the forest floor bc the environmentals don't want anybody to do that, what would the animals do where would they go that is their excuess.

44
 

