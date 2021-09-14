Biden Blames Idaho for Global Warming

I lived in Alaska for about 4 years and earthquakes happen nearly daily in the state. Living in Anchorage we felt them often. In the time I lived there I experienced a few that were scary, big and long enough to wonder, is this it? Is this the start of the next big one? The biggest ones I experienced were enough to drop things off the walls and off shelves and even knock plates out of the cupboard and onto the floor, but no major damage. That being said there were many times where earthquakes were reported but I didn't feel a thing. It is much harder to detect them when you are in motion. Laying in bed awake however, you really feel them and become much more aware. So I ask again Boise, did you feel any shaking over the weekend?

2 DAYS AGO