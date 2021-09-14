KORE Selected by Agriculture Technology Innovator BinSentry to Revolutionize Monitoring of On-farm Inventory

For 25 years as the sole Superpower, the U.S. neglected strategic threats from China and a rearmed Russia. The country, our elected officials, and our military committed to a decades-long battle to ensure that terrorists like those who executed the 9/11 attacks cannot attack us on that scale again. Meanwhile, our country's legacy weapons systems have too many entrenched and interlocking interests (Congress, lobbyists, DOD/contractor revolving door, service promotion of executors versus innovators) that inhibit radical change. Our economic and foreign policy officials didn't notice the four-alarm fire as we first gutted our manufacturing infrastructure and sent it to China (profits are better when you outsource); then passively stood by as our intellectual property was being siphoned off; had no answer to China's web of trade deals (China's Belt and Road). The 2018 National Defense Strategy became a wake-up call for our nation.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO