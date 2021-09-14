CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

KORE Selected by Agriculture Technology Innovator BinSentry to Revolutionize Monitoring of On-farm Inventory

By IoT.Business.News
iotbusinessnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeploying KORE IoT connectivity and IoT solutions, BinSentry dramatically increases feed mills’ operational efficiencies by modernizing antiquated processes. KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (IoT CaaS), today announced that BinSentry, an international AgTech company, has selected KORE as its IoT partner-of-choice to modernize time-worn measurement systems and drive operational efficiencies.

iotbusinessnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiitelegraph.com

Iris Recognition Market by Technology Innovation and Growth 2021

The report on the Global Iris Recognition Market has been provided by researchers for a detailed understanding of the functioning of the market during a defined estimate period of 2021 to 2027. However, this report has inculcated a brief overview to provide better context to the reader of this report. This brief overview includes a basic definition of the product or service studied in the report. Along with that, it also includes a briefing on the primary applications of this product or service in different industry verticals. Further, an insight in the manufacturing or production of the product or service and the distribution strategy for the same has also been provided by the market research experts.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

DISH Selects 10x People for 5G Telephone Number Inventory Solution

LITTLETON, Colo., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) has selected 10x People, LLC to manage telephone number (TN) inventory for the company's cloud-native, OpenRAN-based 5G network. 10x People's number inventory management software, known as nVentory, efficiently operates TNs and identity management, allowing DISH to simultaneously meet...
BUSINESS
iotbusinessnews.com

Senet and Helium Announce LoRaWAN Network Integration Partnership

Combined Networks Capable of Connecting Billions of Low Power Sensor-Based IoT Devices Across the United States. Senet, Inc.1 and Helium2, today announced a network roaming integration, broadening access to public LoRaWAN network connectivity for customers deploying IoT applications throughout the United States. The Helium Network, also known as “The People’s...
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Camera

Adrian Card: Agricultural technology as part of the farm labor solution

You’ve likely noticed a shortage of workers throughout most sectors of the U.S. economy. While the reasons vary from COVID-19-related hesitancy and child care constraints to disincentives of unemployment payments, you might guess that industries that require significant physical exertion in the outdoors, such as produce farm work, tend to be the lesser choice for workers when other sectors are clamoring for new hires, offering higher wages and on-boarding bonuses.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kore#Innovation#Real Time Data#Caas#Iot Business News
fooddive.com

Technology is revolutionizing food, but how can it be explained to consumers?

Change Foods is two years away from having a product on the marketplace, but its website is full of carefully curated information about what it will be. The site is full of pictures of cheese — stretching out, melting on pizza, tacos and sandwiches, and being enjoyed by smiling consumers. It has pictures of nature, with sweeping vistas. There's a photo of a cute calf.
TECHNOLOGY
iotbusinessnews.com

US Businesses Show IoT Investment Resilience, Despite Pandemic

Almost one quarter of US IT Decision Makers will spend over $1M on IoT Projects over next 2 years. Despite the adversity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, grounds for optimism remain for IoT spending in the US, according to End User Research carried out by Strategy Analytics on the US IoT Market in Q2 and Q3 2021*
PUBLIC HEALTH
mdcthereporter.com

Antonio Delgado Selected As VP Of Innovation and Technology Partnerships

Antonio Delgado has been selected as the new vice president of innovation and technology partnerships at Miami Dade College. He started his new post on Aug. 13. Delgado, 36, is responsible for connecting faculty and students from all campuses with the latest technology by creating partnerships with companies like Tesla, Microsoft, Amazon and IBM.
BUSINESS
yicaiglobal.com

China to Strengthen Agricultural Sci-tech Innovation

(Yicai Global) Sept. 20 -- The Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) has released a plan for promoting key subjects during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) to enhance the country's agricultural sci-tech innovation. The subjects involve food security, nutrition and health, cultivated-land conservation, disease prevention and control, green development,...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Software
wateronline.com

Major Logistics Hub Selects WPL Wastewater Technology

Technology from water recycling specialist WPL, a WCS group company, has been selected by DP World London Gateway to deliver enhanced ammonia removal to protect sensitive waters within the Thames Estuary. DP World London Gateway is a smart logistics hub located on the north bank of the River Thames in...
BUSINESS
realcleardefense.com

Technology, Innovation and Great Power Competition

For 25 years as the sole Superpower, the U.S. neglected strategic threats from China and a rearmed Russia. The country, our elected officials, and our military committed to a decades-long battle to ensure that terrorists like those who executed the 9/11 attacks cannot attack us on that scale again. Meanwhile, our country's legacy weapons systems have too many entrenched and interlocking interests (Congress, lobbyists, DOD/contractor revolving door, service promotion of executors versus innovators) that inhibit radical change. Our economic and foreign policy officials didn't notice the four-alarm fire as we first gutted our manufacturing infrastructure and sent it to China (profits are better when you outsource); then passively stood by as our intellectual property was being siphoned off; had no answer to China's web of trade deals (China's Belt and Road). The 2018 National Defense Strategy became a wake-up call for our nation.
POLITICS
iotbusinessnews.com

IoT technology market attractiveness – Where to invest going into 2022

Digital and IoT markets continue to accelerate, with North American and European enterprise customers leading the way. Cloud and cybersecurity—but also topics such as no-code—are becoming more important to end-users. Pharma and energy verticals are leading the recovery, while automotive, buildings, and oil and gas lag behind. IoT Analytics this...
MARKETS
Grand Island Independent

Automated farm equipment is helping to redefine future of agriculture

Every year Husker Harvest Days has the latest in agricultural technology on display. In recent years, automated farming equipment has been on the rise as technology edges closer and closer to the totally automated farm. This year is no exception at Husker Harvest Days, especially for one company, Raven Industries...
AGRICULTURE
MySanAntonio

New VP of Engineering to Lead Convoso Technology Innovations

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) September 16, 2021. Convoso, SaaS innovator in outbound call center solutions, welcomes Shiva Mirzadeh as the new Vice President of Engineering. Shiva will lead the critical development of innovations in Convoso’s dialer platform and features, with a particular focus on further advancing the development of the company’s AI-based solutions. The former leader of engineering at Symantec Corporation, and more recently Signal Sciences will also build out her team to help the company scale in support of aggressive growth goals.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

AgriFORCE Advanced Technology Stands Out in a Suddenly Crowded Controlled Environment Agriculture and Vertical Farming Industry

Food security continues to be at the forefront of global social and environmental issues, with vertical farms forcing farmers and entrepreneurs to reimagine what future food production technology will create. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) aims to become a recognized player in the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) space and vertical farms movement, using advanced technology to develop new systems to deliver sustainable solutions for high-value crops.
AGRICULTURE
mycaldwellcounty.com

National Farm Safety and Health Week Provides Awareness, Reminders for Agriculture Industry

It seems like every time you turn around, there’s a day or a week devoted to a cause or event. Some are traditional, such as Christmas or Hanukkah. Others, like the Fourth of July, remind us of key events in our nation’s history. Finally, some just make you scratch your head like International Ninja Day (December 5, in case you needed to mark your calendar).
AGRICULTURE
Vegetarian Times

Doing the Dirty Work: Why Regenerative Agriculture Might Be the Future of Farming

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Healthy soil sequesters carbon, a key part of helping to put the brakes on climate change That makes regenerative agriculture a major player in how we are going to heal our planet. Here’s what you need to know, beyond the buzzwords.
AGRICULTURE
Raspberry Pi

Remote agricultural monitoring

Tephritid fruit flies can be a huge pest when it comes to agriculture, destroying various crops wherever they go. To try and stay ahead of any swarms, the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is using Raspberry Pi-powered monitoring stations. The system was designed and programmed by Shinobu...
AGRICULTURE
thefastmode.com

Microsoft, Nokia to Innovate with Space Technology and 5G in Australia

Microsoft and Nokia have partnered with the South Australian Government to innovate with space technology and 5G telecommunications to bring a new class of digital solutions to industry. The collaboration will combine leading-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, with global industry experience to showcase how space technology and 5G can...
BUSINESS
GreenMatters

Why Aeroponic Farming Is the Agricultural Wave of the Future

Derived from the Greek word for air, aeroponic farming is similar in many ways to other soilless growing techniques like hydroponics. Yet, while this method still relies on a nutrient-rich delivery system, aeroponics is unique for its ability to grow faster, more plentifully, and using less water than many other growing methods. But what makes aeroponics so special, in the first place? And how does it actually work?
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy