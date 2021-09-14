KORE Selected by Agriculture Technology Innovator BinSentry to Revolutionize Monitoring of On-farm Inventory
Deploying KORE IoT connectivity and IoT solutions, BinSentry dramatically increases feed mills’ operational efficiencies by modernizing antiquated processes. KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (IoT CaaS), today announced that BinSentry, an international AgTech company, has selected KORE as its IoT partner-of-choice to modernize time-worn measurement systems and drive operational efficiencies.iotbusinessnews.com
Comments / 0