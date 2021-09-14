Introducing the 2021 Philadelphia Wings Draft Class

Two weeks ago, the Philadelphia Wings participated in the 2021 NLL Entry Draft. Six new players were selected to embark on their NLL career with the Wings:. Originally, Philadelphia had the tenth overall pick in the first round. They traded that pick to the Calgary Roughnecks for the fifteenth overall pick and a second-round pick next year. The Wings were able to afford to drop back five spots in the first round. They were not thoroughly depleted in the expansion draft, losing Liam Byrnes. Paul Day made sure to compensate with a defensive draft class.