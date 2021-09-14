CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TUESDAY UPDATES: Coronavirus cases rise in Columbia Public Schools and on MU campus

By Zachary Farwell
 8 days ago
Coronavirus cases rose to start the week in Columbia Public Schools and at the University of Missouri, the schools reported Tuesday.

CPS reported 282 students in quarantine because of coronavirus exposure and 53 positive student cases Tuesday morning. Those numbers are up from the 240 and 45 reported Monday, respectively. The numbers in CPS have fluctuated since the beginning of the school year. Cases and quarantines are present in all of the district's middle and high schools and in 20 of 21 elementary buildings.

CPS requires everyone to wear masks indoors . That rule was extended Monday by a unanimous vote of the Columbia Board of Educatio n. The district superintendent cited continuing high rates of coronavirus transmission in making the case to extend the mask rule.

Cases are also up on the University of Missouri campus. The number of active student cases on campus rose to 54 on Tuesday after staying in the 40s for several days. The jump includes 19 new cases diagnosed Monday, according to MU's coronavirus reporting website. The university has reported 154 cases in students this semester, well below the numbers reported in fall 2020.

Masks are required in classrooms at MU and other UM System campuses. The UM System Board of Curators voted Monday to extend that rule to Oct. 15. However, curators carved out an exemption for vaccinated people to go unmasked at voluntary athletic and social events.

More than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 recorded across Missouri

Missouri added more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday.

According to the data from the Missouri Department of Health Senior Services , 1,530 new cases of the virus were found with PCR testing.

Missouri State COVID-19 Dashboard on Sept. 14, 2021.

Antigen testing revealed another 613 new cases.

The seven-day positivity rate in Missouri dropped Tuesday from 11.4% on Monday to 11.1%.

Missouri also recorded an additional 137 new coronavirus-related deaths. According to the state health department, 125 of those deaths happened in August.

Officials said the additional virus-related deaths were discovered during a weekly check of death certificates.

At least 11,010 people in Missouri have died from COVID-19.

Hospitals across the state are treating 1,871 coronavirus patients.

More than 3.2 million Missourians have started the vaccination process against COVID-19.

That's 52.7% of the state's population.

The post TUESDAY UPDATES: Coronavirus cases rise in Columbia Public Schools and on MU campus appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19

College students helping some Columbia businesses staffing issues as others remain in search of employees

Retired teacher: Low pay, pandemic main reasons for substitute shortage

Attorney general warns Moberly schools about new recording law

SUNDAY UPDATES: Over 1,200 new Covid-19 cases added in Missouri

FRIDAY UPDATES: More than 2,500 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri

Columbia City Council set to approve budget of $474 million

