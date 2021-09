On Tuesday, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte appeared on KGVO’s Talk Back show and he shared his thoughts about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. “I trust Montanans with their health and the health of their families,” Gianforte said. “I consulted with my doctor and I got vaccinated. Nine out of ten people going into the hospital right now have not been vaccinated. I believe these vaccines are safe and effective. I would encourage people to talk to their medical professional, pharmacist, or doctor about getting one. But with that being said, we have to respect personal liberties. I think the role of government is the educate and communicate, but not to mandate.”

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO