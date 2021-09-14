‘Broadway is back!’ Here are the shows open now and coming to the stage this year

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new energy on Broadway Tuesday. Five Broadway shows are opening, joining the three that are currently running. It’s curtain up on “The Lion King,” “Hamilton,” “Lackawanna Blues,” “Chicago” and “Wicked.” As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the cast of Broadway’s “The Lion King” is finally back together, 18 months after the pandemic shut down live theater. Ahead of Broadway‘s reopening, “The Lion King” has been one of seven shows rehearsing in the New 42 Studios in Times Square, along with Disney’s “Aladdin,” which opens Sept. 28. “Walking into the rehearsal studios… it was like part of my soul coming back,” said...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO