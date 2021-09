When Guns N’ Roses returned to their studio after a boozy afternoon in a nearby club, the result was what then-drummer Matt Sorum described as a “drunken pirate song.”. He was so intoxicated, he admitted, that he’d been unable to keep time on his bass drum, leaving the job to his roadie while Sorum concentrated on trying to play a tambourine. The result was “You Ain’t the First,” a track written by Izzy Stradlin that appeared on Use Your Illusion I in 1991.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO