Pennsylvania State

Conor Lamb, other Pa. reps look to resurrect a Depression-era program as nation grapples with climate disasters

By Cassie Miller
pghcitypaper.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Depression-era environmental work relief program may make a revival after a nearly 80-year hiatus. Last week, three members of Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation — U.S. Reps. Dwight Evans (D-Philadelphia), Susan Wild (D-Lehigh), and Conor Lamb (D-Mt. Lebanon), introduced the “Restore Environmental Economy and Improve Volatile Economy by the Civilian Conservation Corps Act of 2021,” or the “REVIVE the CCC Act.”

www.pghcitypaper.com

