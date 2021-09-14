CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ picked up for season two

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelena Gomez’s murder-mystery Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, has been picked up for season two. The series, in which Selena stars alongside comedy greats Steve Martin and Martin Short, debuted as the most-watched Hulu Original comedy on its premiere day on August 31. It was also the most-watched comedy on premiere day across all streaming video-on-demand titles ever on the platform.

