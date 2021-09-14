CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Out While Wearing Masks at Met Gala

By Mike Nied
Mix 97.9 FM
Mix 97.9 FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck caused quite a stir at the Met Gala thanks to a little COVID-friendly PDA. Although they didn't ascend the iconic steps outside the event together, the rekindled flame of their romance was on full display once they got inside. Nothing could get in the way of them showing the world that their love is real. Not even face masks, which were mandatory inside the venue due to the ongoing pandemic.

mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
centralrecorder.com

Jennifer Garner Reacts To Rumours Surrounding Ben Affleck Dating J-Lo

Recent reports claim that Jennifer Garner isn’t happy about the rumors floating around that Ben Affleck is planning to propose to Jennifer Lopez. Garner and Affleck may have divorced in 2018, but reports insist Garner isn’t ready to let Affleck go. And now that the word on the street is...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Lopez marks special family celebration with daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez has a close-knit family, and over the weekend she marked a special celebration with them. The star's niece Lucie turned 13 and was joined by her famous aunt and cousins as she marked her big day in New York. J-Lo's daughter Emme was among those who attended Lucie's...
CELEBRITIES
washingtonnewsday.com

Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts to Jennifer Lopez’s Red Carpet Photos and Ben Affleck’s Ex.

Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts to Jennifer Lopez’s Red Carpet Photos and Ben Affleck’s Ex. Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez has Gwyneth Paltrow’s approval. Affleck and Lopez, who rekindled their romance in May, made their first red carpet appearance since reuniting at the Venice Film Festival. The couple attended the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Ralph Lauren
Ok Magazine

Ben Affleck Back On Dad Duty After Flaunting PDA-Heavy Romance With Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez At Met Gala, Venice International Film Festival

After playing the role of loving boyfriend to Jennifer Lopez at the Met gala and Venice Film Festival, Ben Affleck is back to playing his best role, father. The 49-year-old actor enjoyed a lunch date with his three kids — daughters Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15, and son Samuel, 9 — in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, September 16.
LOS ANGELES, CA
asapland.com

Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding: Leaked Biggest Clue

Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding: Leaked Biggest Clue. Finally a Great News For fans of “Alex Rodrguez” and “Jennifer Lopez”!! After Their Engagement in march, FAns were Waiting for their Marriage Dates to be Revealed. “Alex” The 44-year-old Sports STar was Engaged to the Famous Singer and Actress “Jennifer...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Face Masks#Covid#Pda
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Billy Porter and His Husband, Adam Porter-Smith, Have a Love Story Sweeter Than Fiction

Billy Porter on the red carpet, you probably first focus on his incredible fashion choice, then quickly pan to spot his husband, Adam Porter-Smith, who is almost always there by his side. Adam has been a huge part of Billy's journey, as the two met back in 2009, but he is much more than just the lesser-known spouse of a celeb. He's a successful businessman who co-owns a luxury eyewear brand and has a pretty interesting story. If you're curious to learn more about the man who stole Billy's heart, we've got you covered. Here are 10 things you should definitely know about Adam.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
districtchronicles.com

What Happened to Peta Murgatroyd on ‘DWTS’? Dancer Explains Her Absence

The popular ABC competition show Dancing With the Stars is getting set to launch its 30th season. The season will include a diverse cast of stars, including an Olympian, a Bachelor, a fitness star, and basically everything in between. But not all the professional dancers are coming back. What happened to Peta Murgatroyd on DWTS? And what about Keo Motsepe?
TV SHOWS
survivornet.com

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death

The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
802
Followers
3K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy