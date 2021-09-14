PARX PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: Sept. 14

Parx Racing has a 10-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:55p.m., and we’ve got Parx picks. Race 87-10-6-1Top choice #7 Chronology (8-1) overcame a slow start to win decisively on debut over a sloppy strip. She makes her second career start here and has every right to move forward. The water’s a bit deeper, of course, but there’s no reason she can’t contend with these… #10 Glowing Star (5-2) is the only runner here to own an allowance victory, that having come two back at Penn National. The late-running sort will need some help from the pace and has done her best work around two turns, but she merits consideration on class… No runner here is more formful than #6 Li’lbito’charm (9-2), who’s a head away from arriving on a three-race win streak. Her tactical versatility is another plus… #1 Tiz Gracie (4-1) has been trying her luck against these sorts for a while, with several seconds and thirds on the ledger. That’s enough to make her a user on exotic tickets, but she’s hard to get excited about in the win spot unless the odds float up…