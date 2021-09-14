CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What We’re Reading: Booster Shot Updates; Climate Change Causing Distress; Pediatric COVID-19 Cases Increasing

By AJMC Staff
ajmc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe general public may not yet need COVID-19 booster doses, according to a new review; a significant incidence of anxiety tied to climate change and government inaction is being reported in young people; COVID-19 infections in US children have increased by approximately 240% since early July. Review Finds Booster Shots...

www.ajmc.com

Comments / 0

Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

99 Percent of COVID Cases in the U.S. Have This in Common, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought more change to our daily lives than any other event in living memory. But strangely, the very virus that's responsible for all that change has also evolved significantly since its earliest days as well. As each new strain of the novel coronavirus has brought new challenges, they've also raised new concerns about tackling the next phase of the virus's spread. And now, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the one common trait among 99 percent of all new COVID-19 cases across the U.S. is that they were caused by the Delta variant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

113 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Die Of COVID-19; 13,166 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

More than 100 people in Oregon have died of COVID-19 even after being fully vaccinated against the virus, state data showed. At least 113 fully vaccinated Oregonians have died of COVID-19 since January. Of the deaths, at least 63 cases involved people over the age of 80. Twenty-nine cases involved people between the ages of 70 to 79, 15 in people in the 60 to 69 age group, 3 in people ages 50 to 59, and 3 in residents between the ages of 40 to 49.
OREGON STATE
New York Post

Moderna announces single-dose booster shot for COVID-19 and flu

Moderna said Thursday it’s developing a booster shot that protects against COVID-19 and the seasonal flu in a single dose. “Our number one priority as a company right now is to bring to market a Pan-respiratory annual booster vaccine, which we plan to always customize and upgrade,” Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel told investors, according to Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KARE

What to know about third doses, COVID-19 booster shots

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — One month ago, U.S. regulators approved a third dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna for those who are immunocompromised. "It does appear they get COVID worse and it does appear they do not respond to the vaccine as well," said Dr. Frank Rhame, an Allina Health infectious disease specialist at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

COVID-19 Update: Super-Immunity, Booster Shots, Mu and Moderna

Heading into fall, with the COVID-19 pandemic surging again and researchers tracking new variants, there’s plenty of news. Here’s a look. Some People Appear to Have Super-Immunity Against COVID-19 Several research studies suggest that some people have unusually strong immunity, which some call “superhuman immunity” or “bulletproof” immunity against COVID-19....
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

What We’re Reading: Billions Spent on Preventable COVID-19 Hospitalizations; US Seeks to Bar Texas Abortion Law; States Limit Public Health Officials

COVID-19 hospitalizations among the unvaccinated cost billions between June and August; the Department of Justice called for a temporary block on the Texas abortion law; legislators limited the power of public health officials in at least 26 states, a report shows. COVID-19 Hospitalizations Among the Unvaccinated Cost Billions This Summer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

During COVID-19 pandemic mental health distress increased

Washington [US], September 10 (ANI): The findings of a new report suggest that half a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, several men and women in the USA continued to experience psychological distress, depression, and anxiety. Data shows that during the pandemic, almost half (42 per cent) of participants in the...
MENTAL HEALTH
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 229 million and J&J says booster vaccine shot increases antibodies

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 229 million on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 4.70 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with a total of 42.3 million cases and 676,261 deaths. The U.S. is now averaging 2,087 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, the most since March 1, and are almost entirely unvaccinated people. West Virginia, an early vaccine success story, has now become the state with the most new cases measured on a per capita basis and is counting about 2,000 new cases a day, the most since the start of the outbreak. Johnson & Johnson said data from a Phase 3 trial and real-world evidence confirm that its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine offers strong and long-lasting protection against hospitalization and death. The company said further data shows that a booster shot offers increased protection and antibodies. India is second by cases after the U.S. at 33.5 million and has suffered 445,385 deaths. Brazil has second highest death toll at 590,955 and 21.2 million cases. In Europe, Russia has most fatalities at 196,235, followed by the U.K. at 135,589.
PHARMACEUTICALS

