Wolverines set to host in-state rival Utah State, in Lockhart Arena
OREM – Utah Valley is set to host in-state rival, Utah State, on Tuesday, Sep. 14, in Lockhart Arena. The match is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. This marks the 18th matchup on the court as the Wolverines hold an 9-8 record against the Aggies all-time. UVU has won the last three contests with Utah State, including back- to-back sweeps over the Aggies. The Wolverines also swept USU in the last matchup in Orem, 3-0, on Sep. 4, 2019.gouvu.com
