California recall election, Hurricane Nicholas, Apple event: 5 things to know Tuesday

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA historic California recall election gets underway. California voters will decide Tuesday who of the more than 40 candidates on the ballot will replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election that could mark only the third time in U.S. history that a sitting governor is removed from office by voters. The push against Newsom began in February 2020 as proponents justified the recall based on the governor's position on a number of political issues, including taxes and immigration. The process is unlike other elections. The ballot will ask voters two questions: Do they want to recall Newsom, yes or no? And if more than 50% of voters agree, then who should replace him? The election says whoever gets the most votes wins – even without a majority. Speaking at a rally in Long Beach Monday night, President Joe Biden called Newsom one of the best governors in the country.

Biden's COVID summit, search for Brian Laundrie, autumnal equinox: 5 things to know Wednesday

Biden to announce plans to send 500M vaccine doses around the world at virtual COVID summit. The United States plans to send an additional 500 million COVID-19 vaccines around the world, increasing the total doses donated to other nations to more than 1.1 billion. President Biden is expected to announce the commitment at a virtual world COVID summit he's hosting Wednesday. In a speech Tuesday at the United Nations, Biden called on world leaders to step up vaccination efforts and expand access to treatments. He touted the U.S. COVID global response, which includes an investment of more than $15 billion, as a "dose of hope." Among the items to be discussed Wednesday are "solving the oxygen crisis, and making tests, therapeutics and PPE more available," according to a White House statement.
