California recall election, Hurricane Nicholas, Apple event: 5 things to know Tuesday

A historic California recall election gets underway. California voters will decide Tuesday who of the more than 40 candidates on the ballot will replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election that could mark only the third time in U.S. history that a sitting governor is removed from office by voters. The push against Newsom began in February 2020 as proponents justified the recall based on the governor's position on a number of political issues, including taxes and immigration. The process is unlike other elections. The ballot will ask voters two questions: Do they want to recall Newsom, yes or no? And if more than 50% of voters agree, then who should replace him? The election says whoever gets the most votes wins – even without a majority. Speaking at a rally in Long Beach Monday night, President Joe Biden called Newsom one of the best governors in the country.