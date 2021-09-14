Antoni Porowski talks new cookbook, gushes about Tan France's new baby: 'I am Uncle Antoni'
Antoni Porowski wants to take you to dinner. Well, not you (or me) specifically, but those craving a cookbook. The "Queer Eye" host's second book, "Let's Do Dinner" (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 272 pp.), is on shelves now. Unlike his previous culinary memoir, "Antoni in the Kitchen," this book goes light on the personal anecdotes and heavy on the practicality of creating a satisfying, simple dinner – his favorite meal of the day.www.marconews.com
