The Sideways is a new area that appears on the Fortnite map in Season 8, and many of the new Punchcard quests require players to visit the area. The Sideways changes locations each match, so it can be difficult to find if you don’t know what to look for. Once you do learn what The Sideways is, however, it’s really easy to find every round. It’s home to dangerous enemies, but you can find powerful new Sideways weapons inside. Here’s how to enter The Sideways in Fortnite.

