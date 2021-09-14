CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Video Shows Blueface Stomping, Kicking Club Bouncer

By Aleia Woods
Power 102.9 NoCo
Power 102.9 NoCo
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Video footage from the incident in San Fernando Valley, Calif. where Blueface was accused of attacking a club bouncer has surfaced the internet. On Tuesday (Sept. 14), TMZ published the surveillance video, which shows Blueface and three other men jumping the bouncer on Sunday night (Sept. 12) at Skinny's Lounge. As previously mentioned, the altercation ensued after the security requested identification from Blueface, which he didn't have on him. The rhymer reportedly attempted to Google himself to show that he's famous, but that wasn't sufficient for the bouncer.

power1029noco.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Blueface Responds To Bouncer Attack With 'Scarface' Quote

Los Angeles, CA – Blueface has spoken out for the first time since footage surfaced of him and his crew beating a bouncer at Skinny’s Lounge in the San Fernando Valley. The incident took place on Sunday night (September 12) after Blueface was reportedly asked for indentification to get into the club. Witnesses claim Blueface said he was a famous rapper and Googled himself to prove it, but he was denied entry. This is when he and his friends attacked the bouncer, taking multiple punches to his face and kicking the man while he was on the floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Blueface and Friends Allegedly Attack Bouncer at California Nightclub (UPDATE)

UPDATED 9/14, 9:25 a.m. ET: Video reportedly shows Blueface and three other men attacking the bouncer at Skinny’s Lounge. Obtained by TMZ, the clip shows the fight began in the club’s entrance, where one of the people in the rapper’s crew apparently threw the first punch, with Blueface and the other men following suit. The outlet reports that a woman seemed to be recording the incident, which also appears to show Blueface stomping the bouncer as the altercation continues.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface Accused Of Assaulting Bouncer: Report

The days where Blueface was making headlines over his offbeat flow and outlandish bars have come to an apparent end. Today, the rapper has found himself involved in an unfortunate situation, with TMZ reporting that he was involved in an alleged assault against a club bouncer. In their report, TMZ...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
MetalSucks

Video: Metallica Play Surprise Small Club Show in Chicago

Metallica played a surprise “pop-up” show at The Metro in Chicago last night, September 20, the second such intimate club performance they’ve sprung on fans same day in the past week (following one in San Francisco’s 500-capacity The Independent last Thursday). Tickets went on sale at 1:30pm for $19.83, a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blueface
Power 102.9 NoCo

Is Eminem Getting Ready to Drop Marshall Mathers LP III?

Eminem surprised fans with the unannounced release of Music to Be Murdered By - Side B last January, and now people are speculating that he might pull another unheralded album drop next month. Based on what appears to be some social media digging done on an Eminem Reddit account, supporters...
MUSIC
The Independent

Climber receives apology after inappropriate images of her shown on TV

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) apologised to climber Johanna Farber after inappropriate images of her were shown during the World Championships in Moscow.It was reported last week that the event’s broadcaster aired a close-up replay of the Austrian athlete’s bottom during the boulder semi-final.In a statement, the IFSC wrote: “The IFSC condemns the objectification of the human body and will take further action in order for it to stop, and to protect the athletes.“After meeting with representatives of the Austrian team, IFSC President Marco Scolaris issued the following comment: ‘How many times will things have to be done...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bouncer#San Fernando Valley#Tmz#Tiktok#Xxl
The Independent

Mother in Chicago accused of shooting dead her own son over missing memory card

A mother in Chicago has been charged with murder after she allegedly shot her 12-year-old son multiple times over a missing memory card.Fallon Harris, 37, has been accused of shooting her son Kaden Ingram, an incident that was partly captured on security cameras inside their south Chicago home on Saturday morning, reported news channel WLS-TV.Speaking after her arrest on Sunday, prosecutors said Ms Harris had confronted her son about a secure digital (SD) memory card which had gone missing.Footage showed Ms Harris pointing a gun at her sun and demanding the memory card, prosecutors said. Ms Harris allegedly shot Kaden,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC7 Los Angeles

Shocking video shows woman being kicked down NYC subway escalator

NEW YORK CITY -- Police in New York City are looking for a man behind a brutal attack at a Brooklyn subway station, and they're hoping surveillance video of the horrific incident will lead to an arrest. It happened around 7:15 p.m. on September 9 at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center...
BROOKLYN, NY
Fox40

Police: Woman, 4 kids robbed at gunpoint inside Stockton home

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 36-year-old woman and her four young children were robbed at gunpoint by a man who broke into their Stockton home early Friday morning. Stockton police said the woman and children were inside their D Street home when a man entered around 5 a.m. He then pointed a gun at them and stole some of their property.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
HipHopDX.com

Atlanta Rapper Pastor Troy Says His Classic Master P Diss Got Him Kicked Off Hometown Show

Pastor Troy attempted to shake up the south’s Hip Hop hierarchy at the turn of the century with his 1999 “No Mo Play in G.A.” track which saw him diss Master P. The Atlanta native is still hearing about it to this day and was recently asked by VladTV about the No Limit Records boss having him removed as a headliner at the ATL Birthday Bash concert shortly after its release.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Chicago

Fire Damages Bronzeville Home Where Bo Diddley Lived As A Youngster

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire damaged a Bronzeville neighborhood building where R&B icon Bo Diddley once lived. The Fire Department said the blaze broke out Monday evening in the masonry-construction building at 4746 S. Langley Ave. No one was injured. 4746 Langley still and box fire. Now out. Masonry building residential. pic.twitter.com/KwGWOiy4TU — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 21, 2021 As recounted in a 2004 document by writer Dave Hoekstra, Bo Diddley – whose real name was Ellas Bates McDaniel – was born in McComb, Mississippi and moved to the Langley Avenue building with his family when he was 7 years old. Hoekstra...
CHICAGO, IL
Bossip

#ShaniceYoung Black Woman Fatally Shot At Her Baby Shower While Nine Months Pregnant, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

31-year-old Shanice Young was shot in the head in Harlem, New York. She was nine months pregnant and weeks away from giving birth to her third child. In fact, she had been walking home from her own baby shower when she was shot right in front of her daughter. Now, police are looking for a suspected shooter who is believed to be Young's ex-boyfriend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

Windsor, CO
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy