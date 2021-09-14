CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Notorious B.I.G's apartment where 'Ready To Die' was recorded is up for sale

By Christian Eede
djmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn apartment where The Notorious B.I.G. recorded his 1994 album 'Ready To Die' has gone up for sale. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom property, which can be found in the Fort Greene neighbourhood of Brooklyn, is on sale for 1.7 million USD, or £1.2 million. It's located blocks away from a Brooklyn street that is named after the late rapper, and was featured in the 2017 documentary 'BiggIe: The Life Of Notorious B.I.G.'.

