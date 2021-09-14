The Notorious B.I.G's apartment where 'Ready To Die' was recorded is up for sale
The Brooklyn apartment where The Notorious B.I.G. recorded his 1994 album 'Ready To Die' has gone up for sale. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom property, which can be found in the Fort Greene neighbourhood of Brooklyn, is on sale for 1.7 million USD, or £1.2 million. It's located blocks away from a Brooklyn street that is named after the late rapper, and was featured in the 2017 documentary 'BiggIe: The Life Of Notorious B.I.G.'.djmag.com
