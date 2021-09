UPDATED: In 2013, Softbank made a cash offer to Vivendi of $8.5 billion for the assets of Universal Music Group, about $2 billion more than same analysts thought the largest player in a shrinking music market was worth. On Tuesday, UMG’s stock debut marks the largest IPO in the history of the music business, valuing it at more than $53 billion. Indeed, if Universal Music Group’s spinoff from parent Vivendi was an album or single, it would be number one with a bullet, in old music-industry terms: With a closing price of €25.10 on the first day of the company’s stock launch...

