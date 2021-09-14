CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocala, FL

Subway in southeast Ocala temporarily closed after health inspection failure

By Jeremiah Delgado
ocala-news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Subway located in Walmart Supercenter in southeast Ocala was temporarily closed last week after a health inspector cited multiple health code violations. According to a health inspection report filed with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the restaurant, which is located at 34 Bahia Avenue, was temporarily closed on Tuesday, September 7 after an inspector found four violations.

www.ocala-news.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocala, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Ocala, FL
Restaurants
Ocala, FL
Health
Ocala, FL
Lifestyle
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Health
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Netflix buys Wonka author Dahl’s catalog

LONDON (AP) — Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children’s books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”. The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to author’s characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed.
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Food Drink
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy