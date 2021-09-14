Subway in southeast Ocala temporarily closed after health inspection failure
A Subway located in Walmart Supercenter in southeast Ocala was temporarily closed last week after a health inspector cited multiple health code violations. According to a health inspection report filed with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the restaurant, which is located at 34 Bahia Avenue, was temporarily closed on Tuesday, September 7 after an inspector found four violations.www.ocala-news.com
