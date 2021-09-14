The First Woman to Ever Get a Pilot’s License was from Michigan

What do a garbage truck and marijuana have in common? They both smell funky. And in this particular situation... some funky business was exposed. FOX 2 Detroit reports that a garbage truck was driving down the road in Sterling Heights last Wednesday around 5:30 a.m., when an approaching car ran a red light and cut off the truck. In an effort to avoid hitting the car, the driver of the truck swerved but unfortunately still hit the approaching vehicle. Even worse it ended up crashing into the side a building which revealed a bunch of pot plants. I know... of all buildings, what are the odds it's one full of marijuana?!

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO