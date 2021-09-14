OP-ED: American Business Leaders Step Up to Fight Inequities in the South

The U.K. film and TV industry has made headline-grabbing commitments to improving diversity in recent years, but two landmark studies have found that the sector is falling dangerously short of monitoring and evaluating its own initiatives, and is losing an older generation of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (“BAME”) workers by focusing too intently on “fresh” talent. Commissioned by the London-headquartered Film and TV Charity, the studies examine, respectively, racial diversity initiatives and anti-racism in the U.K. industry. They suggest that “creative diversity” agendas have shied away from heavy-hitting interrogations of racism within the sector and, worst still, that there is...

MOVIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO