Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.31 released and here are its full patch notes

Update 5.2.0 has arrived on all platforms for Dead by Daylight, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. The Hellraiser DLC has finally arrived, bringing with it the new Cenobite killer for players to toy around with (or scarily run from). This new killer uses a hook and chain to trap survivors in the realm, forcing them to take extra time to break free if they’re to escape. With subsequent chains causing additional problems, the Cenobite is sure to be a force to be reckoned with. That isn’t all that’s coming with this update though. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Dead by Daylight update 5.2.0!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO