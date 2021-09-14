Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.31 released and here are its full patch notes
CD Projekt RED has released a brand new update for Cyberpunk 2077. According to its release notes, Patch 1.31 fixes a number of crashes and resolves various quest issues. Going into more details, Update 1.31 fixes an issue where weapon reload speed perks slowed down reload time. It also corrects the height of the charged jump. Additionally, it adjusts enemies’ stealth detection speed dependent on game difficulty.www.dsogaming.com
